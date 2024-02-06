Helen Potter Published 11:48 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Helen Potter

Nov. 30, 1939–Feb. 5, 2024

Helen Francie (Ferguson) Potter, 84, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Potter was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Kenova, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Morgan and Phoebe (Riggs) Ferguson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William “Bill” Potter, whom she married Aug. 8, 1959.

Mrs. Potter was a 1957 graduated from Buffalo High School.

She was a homemaker and she loved to cook for family. Also, she enjoyed spending time with her with family, especially her two great-grandchildren, Joy and Peter.

She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Potter; and brother, Ron Ferguson.

Those left to cherish her memory with her husband, Bill, are her son, James Potter, of Ironton; granddaughter, Rebekkah (Laden) Delawder; her brother, Aldon (Del) Ferguson, sister-in-law, Roberta Ferguson; two great grandchildren, Joy and Peter Delawder; a special friend Kim Boll; and several nieces and nephews, all will mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen’s name to Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S. Fifth St., Ironton.

To offer the Potter Family online condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.