Jackie Burcham Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Jackie Burcham

Jackie R. Jack Burcham, 83, of Chesapeake, died Monday, February 5, 2024, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Moore Burcham.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastor Lou Ashworth, officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.