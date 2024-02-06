Lady Dragons earn share of OVC title

Published 5:16 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Jim Walker


In a meeting of Allens, Fairland Lady Dragons’ Bree Allen (22) confronts Portsmouth Lady Trojans Sienna Allen (1) during Mondayh’s game. Fairland won 68-51 to earn a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title along with Portsmouth. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Kamryn Barnitz (24) and Portsmouth Lady Trojans Daysha Reid (3) go into the air as they fight for possession of the basketball. Barnitz came up with the ball and the Lady Dragons came away with a 68-51 win to earn a share of the OVC title. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The road to winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship doesn’t just run through Fairland. It stops there.

Often.

Needing a win to claim at least a share of the OVC basketball title, the Fairland Lady Dragons beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 68-51 on Monday.

In front of a packed crowd, the Lady Dragons won at least a share of their fourth straight OVC title for the first time. Fairland had previously won 3 titles in a row on 2 occasions.

Portsmouth (17-3, 13-1) won the first meeting at home 55-51 on Jan. 8, but Fairland used some long-range shooting to turn the tables and share the title.

The Lady Dragons were 11-of-23 from behind the arc while Portsmouth made seven 3-pointers with Daysha Reid getting 5 of them.

Fairland (19-1, 13-1) was led by Kylee Bruce with 20 points and Bree Allen scored 19. Allen hit 4 and Bruce 3 from beyond the arc.

Bruce banked in a 3-pointer from the right of the foul line that put Fairland ahead 10-7 with 4:30 left in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the game.

Reid hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the first quarter that got Portsmouth within 17-16.

Portsmouth was within 21-20 after a layup by Sienna Allen, but Bailey Russell hit a 17-footer and Bree Allen converted a 3-point play and it was 26-20.

Bruce hit a 3-pointer and a layup that gave Fairland a 37-25 lead with 1:12 left in the half.

Isa Taliaferro’s 3-pointer with 38 seconds left put Fairland up 40-29 but Savannah Cantrell hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer and the Lady Trojans were down 40-31 at the half.

The Lady Trojans cut the deficit to 44-38 with 1:56 left in the third quarter after a free throw by Keke Woods and a layup by Reid.

But Russell hit a 3-pointer at the 1:29 mark to end the Lady Trojans’ short scoring burst. Addison Godby scored to give Fairland a 49-39 lead. A free throw by Sienna Allen had the Lady Trojans down 49-42 at the end of the quarter.

Woods’ layup to start the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 49-44, but Bree Allen hit a trifecta and Russell  went 3-of-4 at the foul line and it was 58-46 with 3:38 to play.

Bruce followed with a layup and Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and the Lady Dragons’ lead ballooned to 63-46 with 2:12 to go.

Russell finished with 15 points as Fairland had 3 players in double digits. Godby had 7 rebounds, Bruce 6 and Bree Allen 5. Godby also had 6 assists and Bruce 4.

Besides Reid with her game-high 23 points, Carter scored 12 points and Sienna Allen added 10 for the Lady Trojans who won their first conference championship since 1986.

Portsmouth    16 15 11 9 = 51

Fairland   17 23 9 19 = 68

PORTSMOUTH (17-3, 13-1): Emily Cheatham 0 0 0-0 0, Sienna Allen 1 0 8-10 10, Daysha Reid 4 5 0-0 23, Keke Woods 1 0 1-2 3, Hayven Carter 3 1 3-4 12, Bry Shannon 0 0 0-0 0, K.K. Mays 0 0 0-0 0, Kahe Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 7 12-16 51. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Carter.

FAIRLAND (19-1, 13-1): Teagan Leep 1 0 0-0 2, Isa Taliaferro 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Godby 2 0 0-0 4, Bree Allen 2 4 3-3 19, Kamryn Barnitz 1 1 0-0 5, Bailey Russell 3 2 3-4 15, Kylee Bruce 4 3 3-4 20. Totals: 24-44 9-11 68. 3-pt goals: 11-23. Rebounds: 27 (Godby 7, Bruce 6, Allen 5). Assists: 17 (Godby 6, Bruce 4). Steals: 3. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Godby, Allen.

