Lady Panthers down CG in defensive battle

Published 5:18 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — In the battle of ‘Ds,’ the Chesapeake Lady Panthers got an A+.

Chesapeake used a stellar defense — especially in the second half — to down the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 37-25 on Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“We did play well defensively. It was a good team effort,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

“Coal Grove played well defensively as well. They are tough and well-coached. It was a good road victory for us over a solid team.”

Chesapeake (12-9, 7-7) got a lot of its offense from Kate Ball who scored a game-high 21 points. Hannah Webb added 8 points.

Coal Grove (8-12, 6-8) was led by Alivia Noel with 10 points and Jenna Anson with 8.

Chesapeake led just 12-11 after the first quarter as Ball hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Brooklyn McComas hit trey and Webb added a basket.

Noel scored 6 points and Kinsy Keeney hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Hornets.

Ball repeated her first quarter performance in the second quarter with a trifecta, basket and 2 free throws, Erin Hicks drained a 3-pointer and Sara Dillon got a basket as the Lady Panthers led 24-21 at the half

Kendall Taylor had 4 points including 2-of-2 at the foul line and Anson also scored 4 points to keep Coal Grove close.

But the Chesapeake defense limited Coal Grove to just 2 points in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away to the win.

Coal Grove held the Lady Panthers to just 4 points in the third quarter as Ball and Webb had baskets.

Noel sank 2 free throws for Coal Grove’s total in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers outscored Coal Grove 9-2 in the fourth quarter as Ball drained a 3-pointer and sank2 free throws and Webb went 4-of-4 at the line.

Anson had the lone basket for the Lady Hornets.

Chesapeake 12 12 4 9 = 37

Coal Grove 11 10 2 2 = 25

CHESAPEAKE (12-9, 7-7): Sara Dillon 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 0 1 0-0 3, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 3 6-6 21, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Webb 2 0 4-4 8, Abby Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5 10-10 37. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (8-12, 6-8): Shay Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Kendall Taylor 1 0 2-2 4, Kinsy Keeney 0 1 0-0 3, Kasey Vanderhoof 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 3 0 4-4 10, Emma Lively 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Anson 4 0 0-2 8, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1 6-8 25. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

