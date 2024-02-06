Luella Gillispie Published 9:42 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Luella Gillispie

Luella Catherine Brock Gillispie, 66, of South Point, died Monday, February 5, 2024, at The Wyngate, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Big Branch Church, Chesapeake, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating.

Visitation will be 1:30–3 p.m. before the service at the church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.