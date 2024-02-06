Luella Gillispie

Published 9:42 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Obituaries

Luella Gillispie

Luella Catherine Brock Gillispie, 66, of South Point, died Monday, February 5, 2024, at The Wyngate, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Big Branch Church, Chesapeake, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 1:30–3 p.m. before the service at the church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

James Wood

John Skelly

Barbara Graham

Michele Deerfield

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who are you rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections