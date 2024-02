Wallace Craddolph Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Wallace Craddolph

Wallace “Wally” Craddolph, 93, of Richmond Heights, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

There will be a burial in Blackfork Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Craddolph family in their time of need.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.