EDITORIAL: Profile is coming soon Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

In a little under a month, The Ironton Tribune’s 2024 edition of our Profile magazine will be in your hands.

This year’s theme is “All Walks of Life” and we aimed to capture a variety of subjects in the individuals we interviewed this year.

Look for piece on statewide politics, the arts, local business, history and more.

And this year’s cover will go to someone who probably made more impact in the news this past year than any other Lawrence Countian.

The format of this annual magazine allows us a special opportunity to write larger features beyond the scope of what you find in our every day paper.

This magazine is the culmination of months of hard work by our writers, graphic designers and advertising representatives and we hope that you enjoy the fruits of our labor.

So, if you’re not subscribed, be sure to pick up the March 2 weekend edition of The Tribune, which will contain a copy.