Herd signs 36 recruits in Class of2024 Published 8:49 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Football unveiled its Class of 2024 on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day festivities.

The class features 36 new student-athletes for Marshall – 15 high school players and 21 players from the NCAA transfer portal.

Of those 21 transfer portal signees, 12 come to Marshall from the Power Five ranks.

“Signing Day is Christmas for football coaches and our staff said today that it’s also like a deep breath because now, we can focus and turn the page on our team for 2024,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “Overall, with the high school and transfer portal class combined, there are some rankings that we are No. 1 and some that we are No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference. That means we are at the top of the league. We have the No. 1 transfer portal class in the Group of Five. The numbers were shocking to me. A huge thank you to our staff and our administration. We did a phenomenal job!”

There were 22 signees on the offensive side of the ball while 14 players were inked to play defense for the Herd.

Offensively, the positions that led the way were wide receiver (8) and offensive line (7) – both of which were points of emphasis entering the offseason. Huff also signed three quarterbacks, two tight ends and two running backs.

On the defensive side, Marshall signed seven defensive lineman with five defensive backs and two linebackers.

Out of the 15 high school signees, seven of those student-athletes graduated early from high school and will participate in spring practice after enrolling at Marshall early.

A majority of the Class of 2024 signed during the early signing period in December, meaning that those players – including several of the transfers – will also be participating in spring practice, which starts next month.

It was announced this week that Marshall’s annual Spring Game is scheduled for April 20 at 4 p.m.

Here is a capsule look at the Class of 2024:

Marshall football Class of 2024 bios

Biographical information for high school signees

Name: Aidan Steinfeldt

Position: TE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana

High School: Bloomington North

Steinfeldt is a three-star prospect who was named as Indiana’s Mr. Football at the Tight End spot and to the 2023 Indiana Football Coaches Top 50 All-State Team following a successful career in which he exits as Bloomington North’s all-time leader in receptions (145), yards (1,726) and touchdowns (24). This season, Aidan caught 44 passes for 586 yards and seven scores. He chose Marshall over offers from West Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan.

Name: Andrew Hancock

Position: OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300

Hometown: Youngsville, North Carolina

High School: Myrtle Beach Collegiate (S.C.)

The three-star prospect committed to Marshall on Sept. 25 after seeing the Herd’s win over Virginia Tech. Hancock originally played for the North Wake Saints in the North Carolina Private League, then transitioned to Myrtle Beach Collegiate to finish his prep career. Hancock chose Marshall over offers from Coastal Carolina and Elon.

Name: Cameron Chmura

Position: DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300

Hometown: Wexford, Pennsylvania

High School: North Allegheny

The talented big man from North Allegheny comes to Marshall after helping lead his team to a 6A State Runner-Up finish and consecutive WPIAL Championships. Chmura was named First Team All-Conference and was also a nominee for the Bill Fralic Award, which is given to the WPIAL’s best interior lineman. Chmura chose Marshall over offers from Ohio, Kent State and UMass.

Name: Chason Clark

Position: LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Hometown: Starke, Florida

High School: Bradford

Clark is a three-star prospect out of Florida who finished the 2023 season at Bradford with 134 tackles and 20 tackles for loss while leading the Tornadoes to a 14-1 record and a runner-up finish in Florida’s 2S State Championship. Clark chose Marshall over offers from Georgia Southern, Army, Navy, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. He also had interest from Florida, Florida State, Louisville, UCF, USF and Wake Forest.

Name: Chris Stokes

Position: DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 305

Hometown: Dallas, Georgia

High School: East Paulding

The bruising defensive lineman out of East Paulding committed to Marshall in the summer after a June visit. Stokes was named an All-Region player by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered a Power Five talent by recruiting services in the Atlanta area. Stokes chose Marshall over offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, UAB, Western Kentucky and Western Carolina.

Name: Corey Myrick

Position: DB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

High School: Cincinnati Colerain

Myrick is a three-star prospect from Cincinnati who chose the Thundering Herd over 17 other FBS offers. The talented athlete is a three-sport standout at Colerain who brings twitch and playmaking ability to the Herd’s defensive backfield. Myrick also has experience at both cornerback and free safety, giving him a versatility that adds well for the Herd. Corey chose Marshall over offers from West Virginia, Colorado State, James Madison, Ohio, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Charlotte and several others.

Name: Guylijah Theodule

Position: CB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 165

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

High School: Miami Northwestern

A three-star prospect out of tradition-rich Miami Northwestern, Theodule brings a tremendous upside to the Herd defensive backfield, as well as a wealth of speed to the position, boasting of a 10.69 in the 100-meter dash. Theodule had 26 offers coming out of the program and chose Marshall over programs such as West Virginia, Penn State, Syracuse, Maryland, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Illinois, Vanderbilt, James Madison, Liberty and others.

Name: JacQai Long

Position: QB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Hometown: Hurricane, West Virginia

High School: Hurricane

A three-star prospect out of Hurricane, Long is a dual-threat talent at the quarterback spot who completed 120 of 184 passes for 1,833 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions while also rushing for 393 yards and another seven touchdowns on 60 carries in 2023. Long chose to stay home at Marshall over offers from App State, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

Name: Kam Kynard

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Hometown: Bessemer, Ala.

High School: Hueytown

Kynard is a three-star prospect who was ranked the No. 67 prospect in the state of Alabama for the Class of 2024. Lengthy prospect who saw extensive action at both safety and cornerback for Hueytown. Was named to Alabama’s Class 6A Region 4 All-Region Team. Led the Golden Gophers to an 8-4 record and a Second Round appearance in the playoffs. Chose Marshall over offers from Appalachian State, Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee, among others.

Name: MaLik Caswell

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Hometown: Midway, Georgia

High School: Stockbridge

A three-star prospect, Caswell led Stockbridge to a 12-3 record, which included a perfect 7-0 in the region and a Top-25 ranking overall in the state of Georgia. Caswell finished the season with an interception and three pass breakups in the Class 4A State Championship against Perry. Caswell chose Marshall over offers from Western Carolina, UT-Martin and Albany State.

Name: Marcel Williams

Position: WR

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Hollywood, Florida

High School: Blanche Ely

A three-star prospect at the wide receiver spot, Williams led Blanche Ely to a 9-3 record in the 2023 season. In nine games played, Williams caught 47 passes for 819 yards and seven touchdowns while also boasting of five games in which he finished with 100 yards or more. His best effort was a 10-catch, 167-yard outing against Coconut Creek. Williams chose Marshall over offers from Maryland, Western Kentucky and Akron.

Name: Michael Lunsford

Position: DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 270

Hometown: Milton, West Virginia

High School: Cabell Midland

The three-star prospect from nearby Cabell Midland has been a standout for the Knights and former Marshall offensive lineman Luke Salmons during his prep career. Lunsford is a two-time Class AAA All-State First Team selection as a defensive lineman and brings size, toughness and a nasty streak to the Thundering Herd defensive line room. Lunsford chose Marshall over offers from App State, Toledo, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky. He also had interest from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and South Carolina.

Name: Moses Gray, Jr.

Position: RB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

Hometown: Waggaman, Louisiana

High School: St. Augustine

A big-bodied running back out of the New Orleans area, Gray committed to Marshall after being offered in June 2023. Gray had an offer from Mississippi Valley State while receiving interest from Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Troy.

Name: Ryley McIntosh

Position: WR

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

High School: Kempsville

A three-star prospect, McIntosh was rated as the No. 42 senior in the state of Virginia for the Class of 2024 by ESPN and was also the No. 15 overall prospect in The Virginian-Pilot’s Top-50 of Hampton Roads Class of ’24 as well. McIntosh chose Marshall over offers from Pitt, Maryland, Liberty, James Madison, Buffalo and Norfolk State.

Name: Thomas McCoy

Position: WR

Height: 6-1

Weight: 183

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

High School: Mt. Zion Prep

Dubbed as the fastest wide receiver in the state with a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash, McCoy shined at the receiver spot last year, hauling in 52 receptions for 1,115 yards and 22 touchdowns. Impressive burst, plus an ability to separate in space combined with a good blocking sense in the run game. Chose Marshall over offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion and Georgia State.

Biographical information for transfer signees

Name: Ashton Heflin

Position: LB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 230

Hometown: Newnan, Ga.

Former School: Georgia Tech

Heflin comes to Marshall after redshirting at Georgia Tech in the 2023 season. He will have four years to play with the Herd. In high school, Heflin was a consensus three-star prospect and a First-Team All-State honoree in 2022. A three-time All-Region selection, Heflin amassed 241 tackles and 15 TFLs in his high school career, including 122 tackles in his senior season at Newnan. Was offered by UCF, South Florida, Liberty, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State out of high school.

Name: Bralon Brown

Position: WR

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Hometown: Miramar, Fla.

Former School: Ole Miss

Brown played in 14 career games with the Rebels, hauling in three receptions for 44 yards. Also was a contributor on special teams for Ole Miss. Brown was a four-star prospect out of high school and was ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the nation by Rivals. He chose Ole Miss over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Name: Braylon Braxton

Position: QB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 222

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Former School: Tulsa

Braxton comes to Marshall from Tulsa where he played in 19 career games with eight starts. During his career with the Golden Hurricane, Braxton completed 114 of 219 passes for 1,345 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also rushed for 348 yards with six touchdowns. Out of high school, had 15 offers, including Hawaii, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, ULM and Southern Miss, among others.

Name: Bryce Ramsey

Position: OL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 330

Hometown: Gulfport, Miss.

Former School(s): Southern Miss/Ole Miss

Spent three years at Ole Miss, appearing in 23 games with the Rebels before transferring to Southern Miss where he appeared in another 11 games with four starts – the final three coming at center. Was named to the MHSAA All-State 6A First Team as an offensive lineman for Harrison Central where he was rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 8 center in the nation for the Class of 2019. Had offers from Florida State, Memphis and South Alabama out of high school.

Name: Carl Chester

Position: WR

Height: 6-3

Weight: 202

Hometown: Manor, Texas

Former School: Tulsa

Played in 23 career games at Tulsa with two starts. Joins former Tulsa teammate Braylon Braxton as offensive transfers for the Herd. Played in all 12 games and caught 22 passes for 401 yards in 2023, including a five-catch, 132-yard performance against No. 23 Tulane.

Name: Cedrick Nicely

Position: OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 310

Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

Former School: Ole Miss

Nicely appeared in one game in each of the last two seasons at Ole Miss and was named to the Academic Honor Roll for Spring 2023. Re-joins former Ole Miss teammates Bryce Ramsey and Bralon Brown at Marshall. Out of high school, Nicely was named as the No. 47 offensive tackle in the nation for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and was also a Top-100 prospect out of Florida.

Name: Christian Fitzpatrick

Position: WR

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Hometown: Southfield, Michigan

Former School: Michigan State

The former Michigan State and Louisville wide receiver signed with the Thundering Herd after entering the transfer portal. While with the Spartans in 2023, Fitzpatrick caught 18 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. He played in 28 games in three years with the Spartans after transferring there from Louisville following the 2020 season. Was ranked as one of Michigan’s top prospects and the 74th ranked wide receiver coming out of Southfield A&T High School.

Name: Christian Richter

Position: OL

Height: 6-7

Weight: 300

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Former School: Lehigh

Richter comes to Marshall after appearing in three games at Lehigh, according to the Mountain Hawks’ stats. Made his first career start against Cornell in Sept. 2023. Out of high school, Richter was a standout at St. Paul’s and picked up several offers, including those from Charlotte, FIU, Old Dominion and Rhode Island.

Name: Elijah Ellis

Position: OL

Height: 6-7

Weight: 307

Hometown: Paris, Texas

Former School: Baylor

Ellis comes to Marshall from Baylor where he was a two-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree while studying kinesiology. Played in five games in the 2023 season for the Bears, including four games in Big 12 action. Out of high school, Ellis did not allow a sack during his senior season and was ranked as the 181st prospect in the state of Texas.

Name: Elijah Metcalf

Position: WR

Height: 5-9

Weight: 164

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Former School: Middle Tennessee

Metcalf comes to Marshall from Middle Tennessee where he was a standout receiver for the Blue Raiders. In 2023, Metcalf led the team with 54 receptions for 634 yards and five touchdowns. That figure included a career-high 11 receptions against Colorado State. He also had four receptions for 115 yards and two scores against Jacksonville State. Metcalf has played in 29 games in three years with Middle Tennessee, making 13 career starts. He is a former three-star prospect from Mallard Creek (N.C.)

Name: Isaiah Johnson

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

Hometown: Bluefield, W.Va.

Former School: Arizona State

Did not play in 2023. In the 2022 season, Johnson appeared in six games and recorded his first two starts. Totaled 16 tackles and two breakups while allowing just 5.7 yards per coverage target – 10th lowest in the Pac-12 amongst cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps in coverage. Johnson was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 13 cornerback in the nation in the Class of 2021. Had offers from Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, USC, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Texas.

Name: Jacarius Clayton

Position: DL

Height: 6-6

Weight: 240

Hometown: Tupelo, Miss.

Former School: Mississippi State

Clayton comes to Marshall from Mississippi State where he did not appear in any action last season after redshirting in 2022. Was a highly-touted recruit out of Tupelo where he was recruited as a four-star defensive lineman before being switched to tight end prior to the 2023 season. Nominated for the Mississippi High School Sports Awards Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021. Also had offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Ole Miss, Memphis, Arizona State and Indiana, among others.

Name: Jason Harris

Position: DE

Height: 6-7

Weight: 250

Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.

Former School: Arizona/Colorado

Out of high school, Harris signed with Colorado before joining the Wildcats program where his brother, Jalen, served as captain. Both parents were also athletes at Arizona. While at Arizona, Harris made one appearance, finishing with two tackles in a 2022 contest against Cal. Harris was a four-star prospect out of high school and the No. 84 prospect overall in ESPN’s Class of 2020 after standing out at Higley High School.

Name: Jason Shuford

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 322

Hometown: Statesville, N.C.

Former School: East Carolina

Shuford appeared in 35 career games during his four seasons with the Pirates, compiling 12 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. The big nose tackle came to ECU from Statesville High School where he was a productive defensive tackle in the Class of 2020.

Name: Jeremy Jones

Position: OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 314

Hometown: Lewisville, Texas

Former School: Tulsa

An experienced talent on the offensive line, Jones played in 34 career games for the Golden Hurricane before opting to enter the portal and sign with the Thundering Herd. He will bring much-needed depth to the Marshall offensive line in 2024.

Name: Jordan Houston

Position: RB

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180

Hometown: Oakton, Va.

Former School: N.C. State

Houston was the starting running back to open the season for the Wolfpack, but opted to redshirt before entering the transfer portal. During his N.C. State career, he rushed 324 times for 1,392 yards and six touchdowns with 60 receptions for 398 yards and a TD. Houston was ranked as the 25th-best running back available nationally in the NCAA transfer portal by 247Sports.

Name: Justin Holmes

Position: TE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 237

Hometown: Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Former School: Kent State

The talented transfer from Kent State started in all 12 games for the Golden Flashes in the 2023 season. Holmes hauled in 20 receptions for 188 yards with a season-high 61 yards against Bowling Green. In two years with Kent State, Holmes played in 21 games. Prior to Kent State, he was a standout at Northwest Lehigh (Pa.) where he played receiver and quarterback while leading his team to an 11-1 season.

Name: Mitch Griffis

Position: QB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 194

Hometown: Ashburn, Virginia

Former School: Wake Forest

The former Wake Forest quarterback signed with the Thundering Herd after entering the transfer portal recently. In 2023, Griffis threw for 1,553 yards and nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding another 128 yards and two scores on the ground. In his four years with the Demon Deacons, Griffis appeared in 23 games and threw for 1,957 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Name: Shunmarkus Adams

Position: OL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 330

Hometown: Jasper, Texas

Former School: Navarro College

Adams comes to Marshall after spending the 2023 season at Navarro College following a year at Grambling where he appeared in 10 games. The Texas native chose Marshall over offers from Troy, USF, Utah State, UAB, Georgia Southern and Louisiana Tech.

Name: Tychaun Chapman

Position: WR

Height: 5-9

Weight: 175

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

Former School: North Carolina

A four-star prospect out of high school, Chapman appeared in 14 career games with the Tar Heels with 12 coming this season. In 2023, Chapman caught seven passes for 135 yards with a touchdown. ESPN had him as the No. 55 prospect nationally, as well as the No. 5 wide receiver nationally and No. 3 overall player in Virginia in its ESPN 300 for the Class of 2022. The Virginia Beach native was also listed by 247Sports as the 172nd-best player in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia in the Class of 2022, as well as being ranked as the nation’s 24th-best receiver.

Name: Will Norman

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 300

Hometown: Camden, N.J.

Former School: Florida

Norman appeared in four games last season for the Gators before redshirting. Will have four years of eligibility left. Made his college debut against Utah and registered his first tackle against McNeese State. A four-star prospect out of high school, Norman was ranked as the No. 91 overall player in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, as well as the No. 2 player out of New Jersey for the class. Had offers from Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas A&M.