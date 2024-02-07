Hot-shooting Titans beat Flyers to clinch SOC1 title Published 1:55 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By JIM WALKER

Sometimes when a fire gets started, it’s hard to put it out.

The St. Joseph Flyers were trying to hang close to the first place Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans, but the Titans got hot and hit 12 3-pointers en route to a 67-34 win as they clinched the Southern Ohio Conference 1 title on Tuesday.

And as hot as the Titans were, the Flyers were as cold as they scored single digits in a quarter twice including a mere 3 points in the fourth quarter.

The Titans (13-4, 8-0) started off hot as Landon Barbarits drilled a pair of 3-pointers while Martin Bradford had 5 points including a 3-pointer as they took a 17-7 lead.

Drew Brown nailed a 3-pointer for the Flyers with Evan Balestra and Jake Stephens getting baskets.

Connie Thomas got a pair of 3-pointers with Cody Metzler and Barbarits hitting one each and the lead was 33-20 at the half.

Landon Rowe drained a trifecta while Wesley Neal and Carter Johnson scored 4 points each for St. Joseph (7-12, 5-3).

Notre Dame came out even hotter to start the second half by outscoring the Flyers 21-11 to lead 54-31.

Barbarits had 10 points in which 2 were 3-pointers with Thomas getting another 3-pointer and scoring 8 points.

Aiden Deborde had two 3-pointers and Brown scored 6 points to account for the St. Joseph offense in the quarter.

Thomas had a trey in the fourth quarter and Brady Davis came off the bench and hit. 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

Barbarits scored 19 points and Thomas 18 to lead the Titans. The duo combined for 9 of the 12 3-pointers.

Brown led the Flyers with 9 points.

Notre Dame 17 16 21 13 = 67

St. Joseph 7 13 11 3 = 34

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (13-4, 8-0): Landon Barbarits 2 5 0-0 19, Connie Thomas 2 4 2-3 18, Martin Bradford 3 1 0-1 9, Dae’ Quan Woods 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 2 1 0-2 7, Marcellus Woods 2 0 0-0 4, Myles Phillips 2 0 0-2 4, Ethan Kingrey 0 0 0-0 0, Zion Boerger 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Davis 1 1 2-2 7. Totals: 14 12 4-11 67 Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (7-12, 5-3): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 0 2 0-0 6, Eli Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Rowe 0 1 0-0 3, Evan Balestra 2 0 0-1 4, Drew Brown 3 1 0-2 9, Jake Stephens 1 0 0-0 2, Wesley Neal 3 0 0-1 6, Zane Dressel 0 0 1-2 1, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 12 3 1-6 34. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.