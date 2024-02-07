Pointers get win over Gallia for the records Published 10:48 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By JIM WALKER

SOUTH POINT — For the South Point Pointers, it was all about records on Tuesday.

The Pointers main concern as a team was beating the Gallipolis Blue Devils to make the Ohio Valley Conference record better than all the other teams.

On an individual level, senior Caleb Lovely scored 22 points and took over the program’s all-time scoring record.

The Pointers rolled past Gallipolis 69-46 and are still atop the OVC with a 9-2 record, one-half game ahead of 9-3 Chesapeake. South Point is 12-5 overall.

“We did what we needed to do,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We just have to take each game one at a time. We control our own destiny right now but we have some tough games ahead.”

Carter Smith had 5 points as he and Xathan Haney hit 3-pointers as the Pointers took a 14-9 first quarter lead.

Alex Blair hit a triple for the Blue Devils.

Lovely drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Brayden Hanshaw scored all 5 of his points in the second quarter as South Point opened up a 34-17 halftime lead.

Wesley Saunders scored half of Gallipolis’ 8 points in the quarter.

Haney scored 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers and Lovely also had 2 shots from beyond the arc and scored 8 points as the Pointers blew the game open and took a commanding 57-21 lead.

Cade Mock scored 6 points, Kenyon Franklin had 3 points and Josh Watts hit a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils.

Smith scored 5 points and Lovely 4 before Wise emptied the bench.

Blair and Gabe Harmon had 4 points each while Dylan Sheets and Cody Mock hit 3-pointers for Gallipolis.

Besides Lovely’s 22 points, Xathan Haney scored 15 points and Smith added 13.

Lovely had 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Haney had 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while Ethan Layne had 5 rebounds.

Cade Mock scored 10 points for Gallipolis (6-14, 3-9).

Gallipolis 9 8 14 15 = 46

South Point 14 20 23 12 = 69

GALLIPOLIS (6-14, 3-9): Wesley Saunders 2 0 0-0 4, Alex Blair 2 1 0-0 7, Cade Mock 4 0 2-4 10, Kenyon Franklin 3 0 1-2 7, Dylan Sheets 0 1 0-0 3, Gabe Harmon 4 0 0-0 8, Josh Watts 0 1 1-2 4, Cory Mock 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 4 4-8 46. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (12-5, 9-2): Caleb Lovely 4 4 2-2 22, Carter Smith 3 2 1-1 13, Elijah Wilburn 3 0 0-0 6, Davon Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 3 3 0-0 15, Josh Childers 0 0 3-4 3, Landon Vance 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Layne 1 0 1-2 3, Brayden Hanshaw 2 0 1-1 5, Ethan Hunt 1 0 0-0 2, Jalyn Anderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-44 8-10 69. 3-pt goals: 9-13. Rebounds: 29 (Lovely 6, Layne 5, Haney 5). Assists: 11 (Lovely 3, Lewis 2, Wilburn 2, Haney 2). Steals: 5 (Lovely 2, Layne 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.