WNF seeks campground hosts Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Four positions needed at Lake Vesuvius

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest is seeking campground hosts for four positions at its Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area.

“The Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area is the Wayne National Forest’s premier developed recreation site,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “It features a 143-acre lake, an accessible boardwalk, 25 miles of hiking trails, and 45 miles of horseback riding trails, plus two picnic shelters, two family campgrounds, and a group campground. We are looking for volunteer campground hosts who are courteous, helpful, and enthusiastic that can convey facility rules in a positive manner.”

Email newsletter signup

Potential candidates must be able to commit to volunteer for at least 20 hours per week from April 1– Oct. 20, especially during weekends.

Selected hosts will receive a full hookup campsite with electricity, water, and sewer provided, but must provide and transport their own trailer or recreational vehicle.

Campground hosts are responsible for welcoming visitors and providing public information.

They also help Forest Service employees maintain the campground and clean its restrooms. Other duties include mowing, litter pickup, and light vegetation pruning.

You can find “Lake Vesuvius Campground Host” at volunteer.gov for more information and to submit a volunteer application.

The listing will remain open until the volunteer position is filled.

For further questions, please contact Recreation Management Specialist Chelsea DeGrace at chelsea.cox@usda.gov or at 740-541-7835.