Man arrested after shooting girlfriend in stomach Published 9:40 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

An early Thursday morning shooting that left a woman in the hospital is under investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Township Road 1280, Proctorville.

The report said the victim, Melissa Callicoat, 46, told officers that she and her boyfriend, Jeffery Leffingwell, 37, were in bed and playing with a .38-caliber revolver when it accidentally discharged striking her in the lower abdomen.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Sheriff Jeff Lawless reported that she was in stable condition.

He was arrested and is being housed in the Lawrence County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of having weapons under disability since he is a convicted felon and cannot be in possession of a firearm.

No further details are available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.