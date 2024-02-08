OUS Nursing students urges blood donation Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association is out for blood this Valentine’s Day.

Specifically, the nursing students are asking the community to stop by the campus on Valentine’s Day, next Wednesday, from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. and donate blood.

The blood drive is being done in partnership with American Red Cross and will be held in Ohio University Southern’s Riffe Rotunda.

Email newsletter signup

“We have already filled 31 of the 53 donation appointments we had as a goal,” said assistant professor of Instruction Nicole Stumbo.

Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, either for surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness or a traumatic injury, according to American Red Cross.

Stumbo said 180 people have benefitted from donations received during the last two blood drives. “It’s so important to donate,” she said.

Those who wish to donate can skip the line by registering in advance. And those who donate during the month of February are eligible for a $20 Amazon.com gift card.

To register in advance, visit http://tinyurl.com/3vbt8frh.

The Student Nurses Association does more than assist with blood drives — the members are also avid volunteers supporting local civic clubs. They’ve worked on collections for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry, Christmas outreach programs, Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast, and the Ironton Lions Club Halloween parade and costume contest.

“A lot of our job is to take care of the community,” said Stumbo, adding that being visible and showing their commitment to their community can help with relationships when nurses and community members meet again in a healthcare setting.