Seniors help Lady Panthers rout Lady Jeeps Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The seniors gave themselves a nice going away gift.

Seniors Brooklyn McComas, Hannah Webb and Riley Isaacs played their final home game for Chesapeake and helped the Lady Panthers rout the South Webster Lady Jeeps 50-29 on Wednesday.

The trio drew praise from Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball.

“All three played four years for me and were a job to be around,” said coach Ball. “They are excellent you ladies who will be very successful in the future.”

McComas drilled 8 baskets from behind the arc for 18 points, Webb scored 8 points and Isaacs turned in solid defense. Junior Kate Ball led the Lady Panthers with 19 points.

The Lady Panthers held the Lady Jeeps scoreless in the first quarter as they took a 12-0 lead.

Ball drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Webb and Erin Hicks got 2 each.

The lead grew to 25-6 at the half as McComas knocked down 2 more 3-pointers, Ball made one triple and Webb scored 4 more points.

Bree Potters had 4 points for the Lady Jeeps.

McComas lit it up in the third quarter with 3 more 3-pointers as the lead jumped to 41-16. Clairynn Romans also had a 3-pointer and Ball scored 4 points.

Addi Claxon hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points with Potters getting 6 points for South Webster.

McComas finished off her senior night performance with one more trifecta in the fourth quarter with Ball scoring 4 points and Webb netting a basket.

Claxon knocked down 2 more 3-pointers and had 8 points while Potters added 5 points in the quarter.

Potters scored 15 points and Claxon 14 to account for all of the Lady Jeeps’ points.

Chesapeake will play River Valley at 6:15 on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Waverly in the sectional tournament.

So, Webster 0 6 10 13 = 29

Chesapeake 12 13 16 9 = 50

SOUTH WEBSTER (xx): Kennedy Hamilton 0 0 0-0 0, Cailee Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Hanes 0 0 0-0 0, Addi Claxon 1 3 3-6 14, Bre Potters 4 0 7-9 15, Caleigh Benner 0 0 0-0 0, Eden Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Lana McGlone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3 10-14 29. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (13-9): Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Lexi Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Clairynn Romans 0 1 0-0 3, Kate Ball 4 3 2-2 19, Brooklyn McComas 0 6 0-0 18, Hannah Webb 3 0 2-2 8. Totals: 8 10 4-4 50. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.