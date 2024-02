Wanda Pancake Published 2:45 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

Wanda Pancake

Wanda Lou Pancake, 65, of Ironton, died Feb. 7, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service.

