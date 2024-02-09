Bare pays tribute to Keith Published 3:59 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Skaggs, Gayle also share tributes

Lawrence County’s native Country Music Hall of Fame member paid tribute to a colleague from the industry this week.

Bobby Bare, who was born in Pedro, wrote of the passing of Toby Keith, who died Monday at age 62, speaking of a recent conversation he had with him.

Email newsletter signup

“Toby called me about a month ago and we had a great catch up,” Bare wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him and Keith on stage at a tribute show to Waylon Jennings. “He was one of the greatest and we are sure gonna miss him. He was one of my biggest supporters and I’ve known Toby for 25 years. Many laughs and memories… my condolences to his family and the whole country music community.”

Keith, who was as well known for his music as his outspoken political views, had 20 No. 1 Billboard hits, including, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson. He tallied more than 60 singles on the Hot Country chart over his career.

In addition to Bare, other musicians, who are native to the Tri-State, paid tribute to Keith.

“I was saddened to hear of Toby Keith’s passing, Ricky Skaggs, from Lawrence County, Kentucky, said in a statement. “He really was one of the good guys. He helped a lot of people get started in the business. He loved God, he loved his family, and he was a true patriot. He loved America. A friend to so many, including myself! Rest dear brother, you’re home at last!”

Also from eastern Kentucky, Crystal Gayle, shared her thoughts on Keith.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose Toby Keith,” she said in statement. “I’ve always been a big fan of Toby and his music, and I’ll always treasure singing with him. Toby was a great American.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.