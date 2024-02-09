Event to focus on heart failure management Published 12:00 am Friday, February 9, 2024

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – As part of National Heart Month, St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), a member of Marshall Health Network, will host a free community education event about heart failure management Friday, Feb. 16, at noon at St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 Fifth Ave., Huntington. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Carlos Rueda, MD, Marshall Health cardiologist, assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and medical director of the St. Mary’s Heart Failure Program, will present “Turning Failure to Success: What’s New in Heart Failure Treatment?”

In addition to the guest speaker, blood pressure screenings, medication checks and other health information will be available.

A heart-healthy lunch will be provided. The event is free, but registration is required by calling 304-526-6029.