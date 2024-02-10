Published 10:50 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — And the points just keep on coming.

The Fairland Lady Dragons had four players in double figures as they rolled past the Boyd County Lady Lions 76-57 on Saturday.

Fairland (20-1) was led by Bailey Russell with 22 points and followed by Kamryn Barnitz with 18 points on six 3-pointers, Bree Allen netted 16 points and Isa Taliaferro got 14 points.

Russell hit a trey and scored 9 points, Kylee Bruce had 4 points, Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Barnitz added a 3-pointer as Fairland took a 24-12 first quarter lead.

Jasmine Jordan hit a 3-pointer and 2 free throws and Bella Opell got a 3-pointer for the Lady Lions.

Jordan scored 9 points and Audrey Biggs netted 6 as Boyd County cut the deficit to 39-34 at the half.

Barnitz hit four 3-pointers and Russell added a try to account for all of Fairland’s offense.

The Lady Dragons held Boyd County to just 6 points in the third quarter and opened up a 61-40.

Taliaferro had a big quarter as she scored 11 points that included three 3-pointers.

Jordan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Jada Ray had 5 points as the Lady Lions outscored Fairland 17-15 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

Allen scored 6 points, Russell hit a trey as she scored 5 points and Taliaferro hit another 3-pointer.

Boyd County (19-8) was led by Jordan with 24 points and Biggs had 12 points.

Fairland 24 15 22 15 = 76

Boyd County 12 22 6 17 = 57

FAIRLAND (20-1): Teagan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Iss Taliaferro 1 4 0-0 14, Addison Godby 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 4 2 2-2 16, Kamryn Barnitz 0 6 0-0 18, Bailey Russell 6 3 1-2 22, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 1-2 1, Kylee Bruce 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 27-57 6-9 73. 3-pt goals: 15-35. Rebounds: 33 (Allen 8, Bruce 5, Godby 5). Assists: 20 (Bruce 6, Godby 6). Steals: 5 (Allen 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

BOYD COUNTY (19-8): Jada Ray 3 0 3-4 9, Sophie Stevens 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Opel 0 1 0-0 3, Jasmine Jordan 4 3 7-10 24, Audrey Biggs 4 0 4-4 12, McKenzie Moore 1 1 0-0 5, Myla Hamilton 0 0 2-2 2, Graci Gilbert 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5 16-20 57. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.