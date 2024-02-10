A 1K look back (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

SP 5th graders celebrate their school milestone

SOUTH POINT — On Wednesday, the fifth grade class at South Point Elementary School marked a big milestone.

From the first day of kindergarten, until that date this week, it was the 1,000 days of their time in school.

And, to highlight reaching that, they put together a special display for the hallway.

“It was the entire fifth grade class,” Harper Bazell, one of the students, explained. “And to celebrate, we picked five memories from every year.”

Students then listed those memories on color-coordinated hearts, ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday, which were arranged on the wall.

“Altogether, they make 1,000 memories,” Bazell said.

Bazell shared some of hers, as examples.

“In kindergarten, we took a field trip to Peter Pan on Ice,” she said. “In first grade, we had a class pet named Jim. In second grade there was COVID. In third grade, at the end of the year, we got to have class outside. In fourth grade, I started reading Harry Potter and started choir and singing. And, in fifth grade, I had a solo in the Christmas pageant.”

Assistant principal Bill Christian noted that when the display reaches the green hearts of second grade, it is dominated by memories of the school closure of 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events for the current generation of students. The following year, when this class started third grade, school resumed with social distancing, mask mandates and, as Bazell pointed out, classes taking place outside when