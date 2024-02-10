Allen scores 31 to lead Dragons past Hornets Published 3:04 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By JIM WALKER

COAL GROVE — The Fairland Dragons decided to cut to the Chase.

Chase Allen scored 31 points as the Fairland Dragons beat the Coal Grove Hornets 62-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Allen scored 8 points with Noah Marcum and Brody Buchanan each hitting 3-pointers and Fairland took a 14-10 first quarter lead.

Karson Frecka scored 6 points and Owen Johnson 4 for the Hornets.

The Dragons stretched the lead to 27-17 at the half as Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 11 of the 13 points.

Five different players scored in the quarter for the Hornets.

Fairland (12-6, 8-4) continued pulling away in the third quarter as they went up 47-29

Kody Harmon had 4 points for Coal Grove.

Keegan Smith hit a trey and scored 5 points, Allen had 5 more points, Trevor Lochow hit a 3-pointer and Maddox Gue sank 2 foul shots as the Dragons outscored Coal Grove 15-9.

Frecka scored 4 points and Gavin Gipson 3 for the Hornets.

Buchanan was the only other Fairland player in double digits with 12 points. He also had 5 rebounds.

Frecka led Coal Grove (3-17, 1-12) with 12 points. Johnson added 9 points.

Fairland 14 13 20 15 = 62

Coal Grove 10 7 12 9 = 38

FAIRLAND (12-6, 8-4): Chase Allen 10 1 8-9 31, Brycen Hunt 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Lochow 1 1 0-0 5, Noah Marcum 0 1 -0 3, Cliff Fransen 0 0 0-0 0, Keegan Smith 2 1 0-0 7, Maddox Gue 0 0 2-2 2, Lennox Holbrook 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 3 2 0-0 12, Elijah Kipp 0 0 0-0 0, Kiyan Page 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-43 10-11 62. 3-pt goals: 6-16. Rebounds: 24 (Marcum 5, Smith 5, Buchanan 5). Assists: 6 (Buchanan 2, Smith 2(. Turnovers: 8. Steals: 2 (Allen 2). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (3-17, 1-12): Noah Holmes 1 0 0-2 2, Payton Bryant 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Kody Harmon 3 0 0-0 6, Leland McKnight 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Brammer 1 0 0-0 2, Owen Johnson 4 0 1-2 9, Gavin Gipson 1 0 4-5 6, Karson Frecka 5 0 2-4 12, Sam Large 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15-35 8-15 38. 3-pt goals: 0-3. Rebounds: 10 (Frecka 6). Assists: 3 (Harmon 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.