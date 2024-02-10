Blue Devils prove to be no match for Ironton Published 1:57 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ version of the Match Game.

Email newsletter signup

Unlike the television version game, Ironton matched up well against the Gallipolis Blue Devils’ players as they rolled to a 72-40 Ohio Valley Conference win on Friday.

“Sometimes, basketball is just a game of match up and we matchup pretty well against them,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

“That’s just the way it goes. A guy like (Portsmouth’s Deandre) Berry is a matchup problem for us. Tonight we did a good job of playing defense without fouling.”

Ironton (12-7, 8-4) proved to be a matchup nightmare for the Blue Devils as 5 Fighting Tigers scored in double figures.

Shaun Terry led with 14 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Braden Schreck had 13 points and 4 rebounds, Bailey Thacker 11 points and 5 boards, Bryce Markins 11 points and Tyler Roach 10.

“That was one of Shaun’s better games. He’s been struggling a little. That’s our third good offensive game in a row, We had five guys in double figures for the first time this year. That’s what we need. We need guys contributing,” said Barnes.

Gallipolis (6-15, 3-10) was led by Caden Mock and Kenyon Franklin with 10 points each. The Blue Devils have been hit with a flu bug that has run through the school and team. They did not have enough healthy players for a jayvee game and head coach Gary Harrison did not make the trip due to the illness.

“There’s been some quirky things happening or we could be on a four- or five-game winning streak. They beat Portsmouth at Portsmouth a week or two ago. They were under the weather some but they had their whole starting five, so we knew we had to play,” said Barnes.

Ironton jumped in front 19-4 in the first quarter and took a 22-6 lead to start the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Schreck.

The Blue Devils got within 22-12 but a layup by Thacker, a 3-pointer by Markins, a layup by Roach and 2 free Thors by Terry had the lead at 31-16 at the half.

In the third quarter, Schreck scored inside and Markins hit a trifecta and a layup as the lead was 48-18.

Franklin’s basket ended the quarter but Ironton held a commanding 57-31 advantage.

Gallipolis 6 10 15 9 = 40

Ironton 19 12 26 15 = 72

GALLIPOLIS (6-15, 3-10): Wesley Saunders 2 0 4-4 8, Alex Blair 1 0 2-2 4, Caden Mock 4 0 2-3 10, Kenyon Franklin 5 0 0-0 10, Rees Toler 0 0 0-0 0, Dylan Sheets 0 2 0-0 6, Gabe Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Caldwell 1 0 0-0 2, Beckett Camden 0 0 0-0 0, Cory Mock 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-55 8-9 40. 3-pt goals: 2-14. Rebounds: O-9 D-16 = 25. Assists: 4. Steals: 2. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (12-7, 8-4): Shaun Terry 6 0 4-5 14, Braylon Sturgill 1 0 0-0 2, Bailey Thacker 4 1 0-1 11, Bryce Markins 1 3 0-0 11, Judah Barnes 1 0 0-0 2, Tyler Roach 1 2 2-2 10, Markel Cotton 1 0 0-0 2, Maddix Markel 0 2 0-0 6, Braden Schreck 5 1 0-0 13, Kayden Edwards 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Patterson 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 29-52 6-8 72. 3-pt goals: 8-20. Rebounds: O-6 D-20 = 26 (Terry 7, Thacker 5, Schreck 4). Assists: 14 (Terry 6). Steals: 7 (7 with one). Blocks: 4 (Thacker 2). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.