Southeast Ohio Boys Sectional Basketball Pairings

Published 9:58 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Boys Sectional Basketball Tournament

Division 3

Monday, Feb. 19

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Portsmouth West at 16. Lucasville Valley

25. Oak Hill at 8. South Point

24. Coal Grove at 9. Eastern Brown

29. West Union at 4. Northwest

20. Southeastern at 13. Adena

28. Paint Valley at 5. Portsmouth

21. Piketon at 12. Westfall

18. Peebles at 15. Nelsonville-York

26. Huntington Ross at 7. Fairland

23. Crooksville at 10. Belpre

19. Lynchburg-Clay at 14. Zane Trace

27. Wellston at 6. Chesapeake

22. Rock Hill at 11. Ironton

Friday, Feb. 23

SP-OH winner vs. CG-EB winner, 8 p.m., Waverly downtown

NW-WU vs. Adena-SE winner, 6:15, at Zane Trace

Portsmouth-PV winner vs. Westfall-Piketon winner, 6:15, Waverly downtown

Ironton-RH winner vs. Chesapeake-Wellston winner,  8 p.m. at Jackson

Saturday, Feb. 24

Valley-West winner vs. 1. Wheelersburg, 6:15, at Portsmouth

NY-Peebles winner vs. 2. Minford, 6:15, at Jackson

Fairland-Huntington winner vs. Belpre-Crooksville winner, 8 p.m. at Wellston

ZT-LC winner vs. 3. North Adams, 6:15 p.m. at Piketon

Winners advance to district

—————

Division 4

Tuesday, Feb. 20

All Games 7 p.m.

17. Sciotoville East at 16. St. Joseph

20. Portsmouth Clay at 13. Western

18. Reedsville Eastern at 15. Whiteoak

19. Green at 14. New Boston

Friday, Feb. 23

St. Joseph-East winner vs. 1. South Webster, 8 p.m. at Portsmouth

9. Beaver Eastern vs. 8. Symmes Valley, 8 p.m. at Northwest

Clay-Western winner at 4. Ports. Notre Dame, 6:15 p.m. at Northwest

12. Miller vs. 5. Trimble, 8 p.m. at Logan

Saturday, Feb. 24

Eastern-Whiteoak winner vs. Leesburg Fairfield, 6:15 p.m. at Miami Trace

10. South Gallia vs. 7. Manchester, 8 p.m. at Piketon

Green-New Boston winner vs. 3. Federal Hocking, 6:15 p.m. at Wellston

11. Southern vs. 6. Waterford, 8 p.m. at Vincent Warren

Winners advance to district

—————

Division 2

Saturday, Feb. 17

All Games 2 p.m.

17. McClain at 16. Gallipolis

20. Alexander at 13. Circleville

18. River Valley at 15. Waverly

19. Athens at 14. Logan Elm

Tuesday, Feb. 20

All Games 7 p.m.

Gallia-McClain winner at 1. Marietta

9. Fairfield Union at 8. Meigs

Alexander-Circleville winner at 4. New Lexington

12. Hillsboro at 5. Miami Trace

River Valley-Waverly winner at 2. Vincent Warren

10. Vinton County at 7. Jackson

Logan Elm-Athens winner at 3. Wash. Court House

11. Sheridan at 6. Unioto

Winners advance to district

Terry’s last-second shot lifts Ironton over South Point

Ken Fritz: Remembering a football legend

Allen scores 31 to lead Dragons past Hornets

