Southeast Ohio Boys Sectional Basketball Pairings
Published 9:58 pm Sunday, February 11, 2024
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Boys Sectional Basketball Tournament
Division 3
Monday, Feb. 19
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Portsmouth West at 16. Lucasville Valley
25. Oak Hill at 8. South Point
24. Coal Grove at 9. Eastern Brown
29. West Union at 4. Northwest
20. Southeastern at 13. Adena
28. Paint Valley at 5. Portsmouth
21. Piketon at 12. Westfall
18. Peebles at 15. Nelsonville-York
26. Huntington Ross at 7. Fairland
23. Crooksville at 10. Belpre
19. Lynchburg-Clay at 14. Zane Trace
27. Wellston at 6. Chesapeake
22. Rock Hill at 11. Ironton
Friday, Feb. 23
SP-OH winner vs. CG-EB winner, 8 p.m., Waverly downtown
NW-WU vs. Adena-SE winner, 6:15, at Zane Trace
Portsmouth-PV winner vs. Westfall-Piketon winner, 6:15, Waverly downtown
Ironton-RH winner vs. Chesapeake-Wellston winner, 8 p.m. at Jackson
Saturday, Feb. 24
Valley-West winner vs. 1. Wheelersburg, 6:15, at Portsmouth
NY-Peebles winner vs. 2. Minford, 6:15, at Jackson
Fairland-Huntington winner vs. Belpre-Crooksville winner, 8 p.m. at Wellston
ZT-LC winner vs. 3. North Adams, 6:15 p.m. at Piketon
Winners advance to district
—————
Division 4
Tuesday, Feb. 20
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Sciotoville East at 16. St. Joseph
20. Portsmouth Clay at 13. Western
18. Reedsville Eastern at 15. Whiteoak
19. Green at 14. New Boston
Friday, Feb. 23
St. Joseph-East winner vs. 1. South Webster, 8 p.m. at Portsmouth
9. Beaver Eastern vs. 8. Symmes Valley, 8 p.m. at Northwest
Clay-Western winner at 4. Ports. Notre Dame, 6:15 p.m. at Northwest
12. Miller vs. 5. Trimble, 8 p.m. at Logan
Saturday, Feb. 24
Eastern-Whiteoak winner vs. Leesburg Fairfield, 6:15 p.m. at Miami Trace
10. South Gallia vs. 7. Manchester, 8 p.m. at Piketon
Green-New Boston winner vs. 3. Federal Hocking, 6:15 p.m. at Wellston
11. Southern vs. 6. Waterford, 8 p.m. at Vincent Warren
Winners advance to district
—————
Division 2
Saturday, Feb. 17
All Games 2 p.m.
17. McClain at 16. Gallipolis
20. Alexander at 13. Circleville
18. River Valley at 15. Waverly
19. Athens at 14. Logan Elm
Tuesday, Feb. 20
All Games 7 p.m.
Gallia-McClain winner at 1. Marietta
9. Fairfield Union at 8. Meigs
Alexander-Circleville winner at 4. New Lexington
12. Hillsboro at 5. Miami Trace
River Valley-Waverly winner at 2. Vincent Warren
10. Vinton County at 7. Jackson
Logan Elm-Athens winner at 3. Wash. Court House
11. Sheridan at 6. Unioto
Winners advance to district