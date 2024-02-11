Tim Throckmorton: An overflow of info doesn’t lead to wisdom Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Two taxidermists stopped before a window in which an owl was on display.

They immediately began to criticize the way it was mounted.

Its eyes were not natural; its wings were not in proportion with its head; its feathers were not neatly arranged; and its feet could be improved.

When they had finished with their criticism, the old owl turned his head…and winked at them.

It could just be that even the experts from time to time are wrong!

The world is filled with experts on just about any subject to which you would think to inquire today.

Why, you only have to look to your smart phone to find more information in seconds than a half day trip to the public library 50 years ago!

Leon Ho, founder & CEO of Lifehack writes, “In this digital age, we’ve hit the jackpot with technology. We’re living in a time when information isn’t just available; it’s cascading around us, rapid and relentless. It’s the 21st century, and the knowledge of the world is literally at our fingertips. This explosion of information is a marvel, a testament to human curiosity and our unquenchable thirst for progress… It’s like drinking from a fire hose — overwhelming and messy.”

With all the experts and all the information available, we must be careful not to overlook the dangerous cultural landscape we have before us here in the good old USA!

Washington Times columnist Robert Knight observed, “Marx’s Communist Manifesto co-author Friedrich Engels knew what he was doing when he called for abolishing families more than 150 years ago. Mom-and-dad, married families had to be eliminated so that mega-states could rise without hindrance from a strong, independent citizenry. Marx’s vision of totalitarian socialism came to awful fruition first in Russia’s Bolshevik revolution of 1917, which birthed the communist Soviet Union.”

Knight continues, “Then it blossomed in Hitler’s National Socialist Workers Party takeover of Germany in 1933, eight years after he published “Mein Kampf.” It conquered China in 1949. Americans once instinctively understood the threat posed by socialism… It took a lot to wear down America to get where we are: two world wars, a sexual revolution, disastrous wars in Asia, a swollen government and a corrupted mass media and educational establishment. The latter two combined to germinate the monster of “wokeness” that will destroy our children’s future if we let it.” We must not let it!

Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to his father in1738, “The scriptures assure me that at the last day we shall not be examined on what we thought but what we did.”

Remember, the Lord has entrusted to you and me with the stewardship of this very moment in history and there are millions yet unborn who are counting on us to do the right thing!

The first and most important thing we can and must do is to pray!

In 1787, as the Constitutional convention seemed to grind to a halt, it was the wisdom of the aforementioned Benjamin Franklin who stood and said, “We indeed seem to feel our own want of political wisdom, some we have been running about in search of it. We have gone back to ancient history for models of Government, and examined the different forms of those Republics which having been formed with the seeds of their own dissolution now no longer exist.

And we have viewed Modern States all round Europe, but find none of their Constitutions suitable to our circumstances. In this situation of this Assembly, groping as it were in the dark to find political truth, and scarce able to distinguish it when presented to us, how has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly applying to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings?

In the beginning of the Contest with G. Britain, when we were sensible of danger we had daily prayer in this room for the divine protection. ‘Our prayers, Sir, were heard, and they were graciously answered. All of us who were engaged in the struggle must have observed frequent instances of superintending providence in our favor… And have we now forgotten that powerful friend? I have lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid?

We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings, that ‘except the Lord build the House they labor in vain that build it.’

I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel… And what is worse, mankind may hereafter from this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments be Human Wisdom and leave it to chance, war, and conquest.”

For us who know what’s best, we must avoid the overload of information as Franklin admonished and stand firmly on the same timeless principles of God’s word!

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.