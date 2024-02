Bernard Browning Published 5:02 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Bernard Browning

Bernard Lewis Browning, 80, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements which are currently incomplete.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.