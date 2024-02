Christine Merrill Published 5:05 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Christine Merrill

Christine Terry Merrill, 75, of Ironton, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Retirement home in Ironton.

At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time.

Hall Funeral and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.