Harold Patrick Published 5:06 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Harold Patrick

Harold Douglas Patrick, 81, of South Point, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.

Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

