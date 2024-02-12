‘Heritage’ performance set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The public is getting one more chance to see a locally-written and produced play focusing on impactful Black lives

Prince Hall Masonic Lodge No. 42, located in Ironton, is putting on a performance of “Heritage: A Celebration of Historical Legacies” at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb 17, George Pringle, with the lodge said.

The play, written and directed by Belinda Brown, features actors from the Tri-State.

Email newsletter signup

Composed of a series of monologues, the 90-minute show tells the stories, in first person, of Black historical figures, such as Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers, Madam C.J. Walker, Mahalia Jackson, Ruby Bridges and more.

Brown said she hopes the lives of those she has researched will serve as an inspiration to those watching.

The play made its debut last June at Ohio University Southern’s first ever Culture and Heritage Festival, Robert Pleasant, director of student services at OUS, said.

Since that performance, the show has gone on the road and has been performed several times across the Tri-State, including stops in Ashland and at Rio Grande University, Brown said.

The upcoming OUS show will be the final performance of the show, she said.

Tickets are $25 for the event, which will include food and take place in the Mains Rotunda. To purchase tickets, call Pringle at 740-646-3167.

Prince Hall Freemasonry is a branch of freemasonry for African Americans, founded in 1784 by Prince Hall. It is the oldest predominantly African-American fraternity in the United States.