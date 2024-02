Laden Baldwin Published 5:03 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Laden Alfred Baldwin, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at his residence.

The family has requested that there be no services at this time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with services.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.