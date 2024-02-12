Larry McNeeley

Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

By Obituaries

Larry McNeeley

Larry McNeeley, 77, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Community Hospice House Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis McNeeley.

Email newsletter signup

A visitation will be 10:30–11:30 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Graveside service will follow at noon at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfunerallhome.com.

More Obituaries

Diana Gettys

Dana Jones

Palmaneda Burcham

Wanda Pancake

Print Article

  • Polls

    Who are you rooting for in this year’s Super Bowl?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections