Larry McNeeley Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Larry McNeeley

Larry McNeeley, 77, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Community Hospice House Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis McNeeley.

Email newsletter signup

A visitation will be 10:30–11:30 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Graveside service will follow at noon at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfunerallhome.com.