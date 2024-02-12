OHSAA basketball tournament tickets now on sale Published 8:39 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments at the University of Dayton Arena are on sale now at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

The girls state tournament is March 14-16, while the boys state tournament is March 22-24.

Postseason play begins this week, with the first girls sectional tournament games tipping off Monday, Feb. 12. The boys statewide tournament draw was Sunday, Feb. 11, with sectional tournaments getting underway Monday, Feb. 19.

Girls Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Boys Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2023-24/2024-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Sectional, District and Regional Tickets

Tickets for sectional and district tournament games are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets for regional tournament games are $5 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets are available in advance at www.OHSAA.org/tickets, or at the gate if the game is held at a high school venue.

State Tournament Tickets

Girls and boys basketball state tournament all-session tickets are on sale now at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Single-session tickets go on sale at noon on Sunday of state tournament week (March 10 for girls, March 17 for boys). Student sections and pep bands for participating teams will be behind the baskets and those schools will receive information for the seating areas for their fans. Single-session tickets are $10 for students, $16 for adults and $20 for premium seats.

Girls all-session reserved tickets are $112 each, while premium seat tickets are $144 each.

Boys all-session reserved tickets are $168 each, while premium seat tickets are $216 each. Tickets for the Center Court Club, which include lounge access between games, concession vouchers and seats closest to the court are $500 each.

Ticket prices include parking fees. The University of Dayton Arena is a cashless facility. Tailgating and overnight parking are not permitted.