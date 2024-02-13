Community calendar
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Wednesday
Chesapeake BOE Meeting
The Chesapeake Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria.
Thursday
Planning Commission Meeting
The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at JROC, 715 Lane St., Coal Grove.
Masonic Meeting
Lawrence Lodge No. 198 F.&A.M. monthly stated meeting. Refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. Meeting to begin at 7 p.m. Derik Dickess, W.M.
Ironton High School Parent Conference, Job Fair
Ironton High School will have parent conferences, 3:30–8:30 p.m. There will be a job fair at the school with local employers for students or parents to apply for jobs, 4:30–6:30 p.m. in the main hallway on the first floor.
Appalachian Family and Children First Council Meeting
The Appalachian Family and Children First Council will meet at 9 a.m. at 1518 S. Third St., Portsmouth. The finance committee will meet at 8:30 a.m.
Feb. 16
Quinn Chapel Meeting
The public is invited to a meeting in the Ohio Room at Ohio University Southern at 2 p.m. to discuss the possibility of turning Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Ironton into a Black history museum. Public input is sought on the matter.