Community calendar Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Wednesday

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria.

Thursday

Planning Commission Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at JROC, 715 Lane St., Coal Grove.

Masonic Meeting

Lawrence Lodge No. 198 F.&A.M. monthly stated meeting. Refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. Meeting to begin at 7 p.m. Derik Dickess, W.M.

Ironton High School Parent Conference, Job Fair

Ironton High School will have parent conferences, 3:30–8:30 p.m. There will be a job fair at the school with local employers for students or parents to apply for jobs, 4:30–6:30 p.m. in the main hallway on the first floor.

Appalachian Family and Children First Council Meeting

The Appalachian Family and Children First Council will meet at 9 a.m. at 1518 S. Third St., Portsmouth. The finance committee will meet at 8:30 a.m.

Feb. 16

Quinn Chapel Meeting

The public is invited to a meeting in the Ohio Room at Ohio University Southern at 2 p.m. to discuss the possibility of turning Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Ironton into a Black history museum. Public input is sought on the matter.