Lady Dragons 2nd in final AP prep poll
Published 3:49 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Final Ohio H.S. Girls Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8) 20-1 143
2. Pickerington Cent. (5) 19-3 129
3. Mason (1) 20-2 128
4. Marysville 19-3 102
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19-2 95
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 19-3 71
7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 55
8. Uniontown Lake 18-2 52
9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 26
10. Rocky River Magnificat 15-6 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14) 21-1 158
2. Proctorville Fairland 20-1 122
3. Thornville Sheridan (2) 22-0 109
4. Copley 19-2 98
5. Circleville 20-0 93
6. Akr. SVSM 15-5 77
7. Bryan 19-1 58
8. Beloit W. Branch 19-2 40
9. Mansfield Sr. 18-2 24
10. Chillicothe Unioto 19-3 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1. Casstown Miami E. (9) 22-0 147
2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 141
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-2 117
4. Waynesville (1) 22-0 85
5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 74
6. Cols. Africentric (2) 19-2 60
7. Portsmouth 17-4 58
8. Liberty Center 18-2 36
9. Cin. Country Day 17-4 35
10. Mechanicsburg 19-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153
2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127
3. Newark Cath. (3) 19-0 124
4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103
5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74
6. Loudonville 18-2 59
7. Waterford 18-3 49
8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41
9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35
10. Hannibal River 18-3 26
(tie) Minster 15-5 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.
Ohio H.S. Boys Basketball Polls
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1. Cin. Moeller (6) 20-1 140
2. Garfield Hts. (4) 19-1 128
3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-1 122
4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 17-3 114
5. Delaware Hayes 19-1 78
6. Findlay 16-2 76
7. Tol. Whitmer 16-2 64
8. Centerville (2) 13-6 35
9. Cin. Elder 17-3 33
10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 18-2 152
2. Lexington 19-1 119
3. Shelby 17-2 96
4. Cols. Hartley 15-3 78
5. Cin. Wyoming (3) 17-3 77
6. Kettering Alter (2) 14-5 68
7. Youngs. Ursuline 14-3 58
8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19-1 51
9. Creston Norwayne 17-1 43
10. Willard 15-3 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 15-4 144
2. Malvern (4) 18-0 127
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 16-3 104
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 16-2 93
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 19-1 84
6. Castalia Margaretta 16-2 64
7. Ashland Crestview (1) 18-1 61
8. Camden Preble Shawnee 18-3 32
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-4 30
10. Archbold 18-2 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1. Russia (7) 19-1 140
2. Tol. Christian (1) 17-1 120
3. Richmond Hts. (7) 11-8 117
4. Lima Cent. Cath. 15-2 97
5. Troy Christian (1) 18-2 76
6. Delphos St. John’s 18-2 59
7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18-0 57
8. Berlin Hiland 14-5 47
9. S. Webster 17-2 35
10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.