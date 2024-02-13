Lady Dragons 2nd in final AP prep poll Published 3:49 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Final Ohio H.S. Girls Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

Email newsletter signup

Team Record Pts.

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8) 20-1 143

2. Pickerington Cent. (5) 19-3 129

3. Mason (1) 20-2 128

4. Marysville 19-3 102

5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19-2 95

6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 19-3 71

7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 55

8. Uniontown Lake 18-2 52

9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 26

10. Rocky River Magnificat 15-6 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14) 21-1 158

2. Proctorville Fairland 20-1 122

3. Thornville Sheridan (2) 22-0 109

4. Copley 19-2 98

5. Circleville 20-0 93

6. Akr. SVSM 15-5 77

7. Bryan 19-1 58

8. Beloit W. Branch 19-2 40

9. Mansfield Sr. 18-2 24

10. Chillicothe Unioto 19-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1. Casstown Miami E. (9) 22-0 147

2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 141

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-2 117

4. Waynesville (1) 22-0 85

5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 74

6. Cols. Africentric (2) 19-2 60

7. Portsmouth 17-4 58

8. Liberty Center 18-2 36

9. Cin. Country Day 17-4 35

10. Mechanicsburg 19-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153

2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127

3. Newark Cath. (3) 19-0 124

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103

5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74

6. Loudonville 18-2 59

7. Waterford 18-3 49

8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41

9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35

10. Hannibal River 18-3 26

(tie) Minster 15-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.

Ohio H.S. Boys Basketball Polls

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio boys high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1. Cin. Moeller (6) 20-1 140

2. Garfield Hts. (4) 19-1 128

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-1 122

4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 17-3 114

5. Delaware Hayes 19-1 78

6. Findlay 16-2 76

7. Tol. Whitmer 16-2 64

8. Centerville (2) 13-6 35

9. Cin. Elder 17-3 33

10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts.

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 18-2 152

2. Lexington 19-1 119

3. Shelby 17-2 96

4. Cols. Hartley 15-3 78

5. Cin. Wyoming (3) 17-3 77

6. Kettering Alter (2) 14-5 68

7. Youngs. Ursuline 14-3 58

8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19-1 51

9. Creston Norwayne 17-1 43

10. Willard 15-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts.

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 15-4 144

2. Malvern (4) 18-0 127

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 16-3 104

4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 16-2 93

5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 19-1 84

6. Castalia Margaretta 16-2 64

7. Ashland Crestview (1) 18-1 61

8. Camden Preble Shawnee 18-3 32

9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-4 30

10. Archbold 18-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts.

1. Russia (7) 19-1 140

2. Tol. Christian (1) 17-1 120

3. Richmond Hts. (7) 11-8 117

4. Lima Cent. Cath. 15-2 97

5. Troy Christian (1) 18-2 76

6. Delphos St. John’s 18-2 59

7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18-0 57

8. Berlin Hiland 14-5 47

9. S. Webster 17-2 35

10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.