Linda Holback Published 10:47 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Linda Holback

March 11, 1943–Feb. 6, 2024

Linda Holback, 80, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Licking Memorial Hospital.

She had the soul of an angel.

She was born March 11, 1943, to the late Stanley and Madlyne Carter Holback.

She worked at the Ironton Elks.

She was preceded in death by brother, Eddie and Marybelle Holback; sisters, Janice Castle and Patty Adams. She is survived by sister, Deanna Krammer; and several nieces and nephews and her longtime friend and caretaker, Donna Purdue; also, her pet bird, Baby Boy; turtle, Lucky; and dog, Rocky.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m.–12:30p.m. Thursday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home with a graveside service at 1 p.m., with Pastor James Cremeans officiating, at Woodland Cemetery section 12.