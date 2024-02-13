Marshall baseball tickets on sale Wednesday Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Associate Athletic Director of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Single-game tickets for Marshall Baseball’s Inaugural Season at Jack Cook Field go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14.

All single-game tickets through Marshall Athletics are standing room only at Jack Cook Field. Tickets for all 2024 home games will be available HERE.

“I’m looking forward to this for so many reasons, but mostly for those who never gave up and continued to believe before it happened,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “I wish Coach Cook had seen it, but I know everyone who takes his field will honor him through extraordinary effort. This community needs to be there for Inaugural Weekend and the 2024 season.”

Cost for Opening Weekend at Jack Cook Field and the April 10 home contest against WVU will be $20.

All other single-game tickets will be $10, which includes Marshall’s April 2 contest against Virginia Tech.

Limited reserved season tickets remain for the 2024 season, as well. Fans who are interested in purchasing season tickets can do so HERE.

“At this point, being there and creating that lifelong memory – that Marshall Moment – is what it is all about,” Spears said. “We built it, it is opening, we are playing ball and you need to be there!”

Fans who are looking to purchase single-game reserved seating tickets are encouraged to purchase through SeatGeek.

For season ticket holders unable to attend every game, SeatGeek also provides a platform for those individuals to list their tickets, ensuring that Marshall Athletics benefits from each sale.

Those holding tickets for 2024 Marshall Baseball games can park free of charge in the West Lot of Joan C. Edwards Stadium or in the ACF lot, which has a strict “No Tailgating” policy in effect. Details on reserved parking and other gameday lots will be forthcoming.

Gates will open 60 minutes prior to scheduled first pitch for all 2024 Marshall Baseball games. Schedules are subject to change due to weather, so stay tuned in to Marshall Athletics by downloading the HerdZone app for the latest information and updates on game-times.

Par Mar is the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Marshall Baseball season.