Native plant nursery Terra Fate to host grand opening March 16 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The public is invited to the grand opening for Terra Fate Native Plant Nursery and Tropical Greenhouse from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 16 at their new location, 2202 Madison Ave. in Huntington.

Terra Fate stocks a variety of pollinator-friendly native plants, herbs, veggies, plus exotic and tropical plants. Local food and beverage vendors will be on hand for the grand opening and guests will enjoy raffle and prize opportunities.

The Terra Fate team said they can not wait for the public to see what this new location brings to the Tri-State area.

“Customers will find unique varieties of plants they won’t find elsewhere,” owner Nathan Adam promises. “We nurture many of our plants from seed, and our love and care has gone into every plant in preparation for our grand opening.”

Until now, Terra Fate (established in 2019), has operated as a successful home-based and on-line business. Beyond providing many plant varieties, the Terra Fate staff are excited to also share their passion and education at this new Madison Avenue location.

Staff said everyone who leaves with a plant will also be provided with the knowledge to care for it. In the coming months, Terra Fate will also provide classes and workshops.

To learn more about Terra Fate and the grand opening, visit www.terrafate.com and https://www.facebook.com/TerraFatePlants.