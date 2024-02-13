Redwomen give Bailey 50th career win Published 3:57 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — A big win for Eric Bailey was an even bigger win for his team.

Bailey earned his 50th career win on Monday in just 4 seasons as the Rock Hill Redwomen rolled past the Northwest Lady Mohawks 46-21 in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

With the win, the Redwomen (8-14) will make their third sectional finals appearance in four seasons when they play Peebles at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at Portsmouth High School.

“The girls played a good game defensively and we did a good job offensively in the first half,” said Bailey.

“To get 50 wins is nice, but you don’t do it without players and I give all the credit to my players. They’re fun to coach.”

Rock Hill jumped out to an 11-2 lead when Hope Easterling made a layup with 1:57 left in the first quarter.

The lead was 13-4 at the end of the quarter and when Easterling made 2 free throws with 6:03 left in the half it was 21-4.

A baseline shot by Karleigh South had Northwest down 24-7 with 4:36 on the clock, but Rock Hill went on a 5-0 run to end the half and it was 29-7.

Kassidy Lyons made a foul shot with 2 seconds left in the third quarter and it was 38-15.

Northwest got within 40-20 with 2:30 to play but J’lynn Risner’s layup with 1:31 left made it 42-20 and ended the Northwest run.

Emmas Scott hit four 3-pointers and joined Easterling with 14 points each to lead the Redwomen. Risner finished with 8.

Northwest (8-14) was led by South and Mollyann Runyon with 7 each.

Northwest 4 3 8 6 = 21

Rock Hill 13 16 9 6 = 44

McDERMOTT NORTHWEST (8-14): Jayden Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Karleigh South 2 0 3-6 7, Mollyann Runyon 3 0 1-4 7, Alayna Bazler 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Johnson 1 0 1-2 3, Claire Newman 1 0 1-4 3, Abby Throckmorton 0 0 1-4 1, Ashley Cantrell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0 7-20 21. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (8-14): Kassidy Lyons 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Scott 1 4 0-3 14, Samantha Bamer 0 1 0-0 3, Blayr Knipp 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 4 0 6-8 14, Grace McFann 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Schug 1 0 0-0 2, J’lynn Risner 3 0 2-3 8. Totals: 10 5 9-13 44. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.