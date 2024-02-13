Richard McMaster Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Richard Jerrell McMaster, 79, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Carroll Kipp McMaster.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastors Gavin Napier, Eddie Salmons and Tom Jones officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.