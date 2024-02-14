Dragons keep Trojans from getting share of OVC title Published 6:43 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Spoiler Alert! The Fairland Dragons were the spoilers.

With Chase Allen scoring his 1,000th career point early in the game to ignite the offense, Fairland routed Portsmouth 75-47 on Tuesday and denied the Trojans a chance to share the Ohio Valley Conference title with Chesapeake.

The Panthers beat Coal Grove to finish the OVC with an 11-3 record. Portsmouth’s loss left them 10-4 and tied for second place with Ironton.

Fairland came out and took an 18-7 first quarter lead that included Allen’s 3-pointer at the 6:01 mark that gave him 1,000 career points.

Brody Buchanan hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Will Davis also hit a trey for the Dragons.

Fairland (13-7, 9-5) didn’t let up in the second quarter as Keegan Smith drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Allen had 5 points as he and Davis each hit 3-pointers and the lead was 40-20 at the half.

Deandre Berry and Donovan Breech got 4 points each for the Trojans.

The Dragons extended the lead to 60-35 after three quarters as Smith hit another trifecta and scored 5 points while Buchanan and Brycen Hunt got 4 points each.

Berry hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 9 points for Portsmouth in the quarter.

Smith had a game-high 18 points including four 3-pointers to pace the Dragons. Buchanan scored 15, Allen 1 and Davis had 13 points and7 rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Berry with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Portsmouth 7 13 15 12 = 47

Fairland 18 22 20 15q = 75

PORTSMOUTH (15-6, 10-4): Cameron Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Donnovan Breech 3 1 0-0 9, Malachi Loper 2 1 2-2 9, Fernardo Poxes 0 0 0-0 0, Dontavion Parker 0 0 0-0 0, Kayleb Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Noah Livingston 2 0 0-0 4, LaVaughn Cobb 1 0 0-0 2, Leeland Scurlock 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Brewer 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Stine 2 0 0-0 4, Deandre Berry 4 2 3-4 17. Totals: 19-44 5-6 47. 3-pt goals: 4-17. Rebounds: 14 (Berry 6). Assists: 5 (Berry 3). Steals: 1. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (13-7, 9-5): Will Davis 3 2 1-2 13, Chase Allen 2 2 0-0 10, Brycen Hunt 1 0 2-4 4, Trevor Lochow 2 0 0-0 4, Connor Black 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Marcum 4 0 1-2 9, Cliff Fransen 0 0 2-2 2, Keegan Smith 3 4 0-0 18, Maddox Gue 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ballard 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 4 1 4-4 15, Elijah Kipp 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-48 10-14 75. 3-pg goals: 9-15. Rebounds: 26 (Davis 7, Smith 4, Hunt 4). Assists: 18 (Allen 7, Buchanan 3, Smith 3) Steals: 5 (Hunt 3). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.