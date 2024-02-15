Joseph Bustetter

Joseph Bustetter

Joseph “Joey” Edward Bustetter, 46, of Ironton, died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Leon Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery in Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of the service Saturday.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

