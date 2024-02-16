Allen sets Fairland girls all-time scoring record Published 1:51 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Fairland Lady Dragons’ 6-foot senior Bree Allen made a layup like she has done hundreds of times in her career, but this one was different.

When Allen made a layup in the second quarter at the 6:49 mark, she made her career scoring total 1,474 and eclipsed the old record of 1,473 set by Julie Curry who played from 1984-85 to 1987-88.

Allen finished with 21 points to make her total 1,486 and she added 4 more points in the sectional tournament championship game on Thursday that the Lady Dragons won..

Allen said she has been aware of the scoring record since her sophomore year, but she didn’t spend much time thinking about it.

“I was on the road to get the all-time (record) including the boys but I kind of messed that up last year,” said Allen.

“I didn’t really know anything about it, but then A.P. (Aiden Porter) broke it my sophomore year and everyone was like, ‘you’re next, you’re next.’ And I was kind of like OK.” I try not to think about stuff like that because then I end up playing bad.”

While getting the program’s scoring record is a great individual accomplishment that Allen is proud to own, it’s not even in the top five moments of career. She named her list and it included two of her best friends’ accomplishments.

“The state tournament was amazing, obviously, and even making it to the Elite Eight was such an honor, and then Tomi (Hinkle) getting her 1,000th point and me getting my 1,000th point at home, and then Kylee (Bruce) getting her 500th rebound against Unioto during the tournament.”

Bruce’s milestone rebound came during the Division 2 district tournament against Unioto so there was no acknowledgment of her accomplishment except between Bruce and Allen.

“The game didn’t stop but me and her knew and we both looked at each other and celebrated for a second,” said Allen. “Those would be the top five moments,”

So where does the scoring record rank?

“It’s top 10 obviously, and I’m grateful, but there’s more to do,” said the Tiffin University recruit.

Despite her efforts to block out the scoring chase, she admits there were moments that popped up.

“I tried not to think about it during the year, but subconsciously I was at some points. Now, it’s just moving on and I don’t have to think about it. We just have to win,” said Allen.

“And I don’t have to worry about my teammates thinking, ‘Oh, Bree’s about to get this so let’s pass it to her.’”

When asked if her teammates did try to get her the ball a little more than usual against Notre Dame, she laughed.

“I mean, kinda.”