Brown, Balestra help Flyers beat Bobcats Published 10:09 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The St. Joseph Flyers had their own version of Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Flyers B-dubs were Balestra and Brown who combined for 27 points in a 47-41 Southern Ohio Conference 1 win over the Green Bobcats on Friday.

Brown finished with 17 points and Balestra 12 as the Flyers erased an early deficit and then held on for the win.

Jon Knapp scored 15 points and Landon Kimbler added 9 points — all on 3-pointers — to pace the Bobcats.

Green led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter as Kimbler knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and Knapp had a basket.

Carter Johnson had all 4 of his points and Eli Whaley drained a trifecta for the Flyers.

St. Joseph surged ahead in the second quarter by taking a 23-14 halftime lead.

Brown buried a pair of 3-pointers and hit a pair of free throws as he scored 8 points in the second quarter. Balestra and Wesley Neal scored 3 each and Landon Rowe sank 2 free throws for the Flyers.

Uriah Satterfield had 3 points and Blake Smith 2 free throws for Green.

The Bobcats cut into the deficit in the third quarter as Knapp got the hot hand and scored 10 points and it was 33-28.

Brown and Neal had 4 points each and Rowe a basket in the third quarter for the Flyers.

But in the fourth quarter, Balestra and Brown combined for all 14 of the Flyers points with Balestra getting 9 points and Brown converting 3-of-6 at the foul line.

Knapp scored 4 points, Kimbler hit another triple and Smith had 4 points for Green.

In the Division 4 sectional tournament on Tuesday, the Flyers host Sciotoville East and Green visits new Boston. Both games start at 7 p.m.

St. Joseph 7 16 10 14 = 47

Green 8 6 14 13 = 41

ST. JOSEPH (9-13, 7-3): Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Whaley 0 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 1 0 2-2 4, Evan Balestra 4 0 2-5 12, Drew Brown 3 2 5-8 17, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Neal 3 0 1-1 7, Carter Johnson 2 0 0-1 4. Totals: 14 3 10-17 47. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None,Elis

GREEN (4-16, 3-7): Jon Knapp 6 0 3-4 15, Brody Stapleton 1 0 0-0 2, Brett Chaney 0 0 0-2 0, Blake Smith 3 0 2-4 8, Nathaniel Brannigan 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Kimbler 0 3 0-0 9, Uriah Satterfield 2 0 1-2 5, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Cole Maynard 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3 6-12 41. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.