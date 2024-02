Charles Taylor Published 12:55 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

Charles Andrew Taylor, 76, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at City Mission Church, 710 N. Fifth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans, officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.