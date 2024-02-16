Former Chesapeake council member dies at 79 Published 1:49 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

CHESAPEAKE — Former Chesapeake council member Richard McMaster died Monday at age 79.

McMaster served 18 years on council, before resigning in March 2021 due to health issues.

“I always got along with him,” former council member Paul Hart, who served along with McMaster during his entire time on council, said. “He was very methodical and his family was very involved with politics.”

McMaster was retired from Ensign Electric and Chesapeake Local Schools. He was a 50-plus year member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM and a member of Rockwood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carroll Kipp McMaster. Funeral Service was Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastors Gavin Napier, Eddie Salmons and Tom Jones officiating.

Burial followed the service at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.