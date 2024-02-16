Homemakers quilt show set for March 23 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 16, 2024

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Homemakers will be bringing their biennial quilt show back to the South Point branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library on March 23.

Ann Dobbins, with the Homemakers, said all three of the county’s clubs — Ensee, Ohio Valley and Southside — will take part in the event, which will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dobbins said the Homemakers alternate each year between doing the quilt show and hosting an international foods event.

Email newsletter signup

Quilt and textile work by members will be on display, while door prizes will be awarded each half hour, Dobbins said.

There is no cost of admission for the event, which is open to the public.