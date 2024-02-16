Homemakers quilt show set for March 23

By Heath Harrison

Work from members of the Lawrence County Homemakers is seen at the organization’s biennial quilt show at the Briggs Lawrence County Library’s South Point branch in 2022. The event will make its return to the same location on March 27. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Homemakers will be bringing their biennial quilt show back to the South Point branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library on March 23.

Ann Dobbins, with the Homemakers, said all three of the county’s clubs — Ensee, Ohio Valley and Southside — will take part in the event, which will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dobbins said the Homemakers alternate each year between doing the quilt show and hosting an international foods event.

Quilt and textile work by members will be on display, while door prizes will be awarded each half hour, Dobbins said. 

There is no cost of admission for the event, which is open to the public.

