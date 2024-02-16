Lady Bobcats win D4 sectional title Published 2:37 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Green Lady Bobcats are back where they want to be.

For the first time since 2021, the Green Lady Bobcats have a sectional championship after beating the Beaver Eastern Lady Eagles 52-40 in the Division 4 title game on Thursday.

Abbie Knapp had a double-double to lead Green with 22 points and 10 rebounds. She nearly had a triple-double as she swatted her way to 8 blocked shots.

Mattie Hayslip hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 for Green (13-8).

Green (13-8) will play South Gallia at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Wellston High School in the district semifinals.

Green took an 11-10 first quarter lead as Hayslip hit a pair of 3-pointers with Mylee Hunt and Ava Abrams also had baskets.

Kylie Weaver and Laken Gullett had 4 points each for Eastern.

The Lady Bobcats pulled away to a 27-16 halftime lead as Knapp scored 6 points and both Hayslip and Mylee Brown drilled 3-pointers.

Brynna Detty got 4 of the Lady Eagles’ 6 points.

Weaver hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as 4 different players scored for theLady Eagles as they cut the deficit to 41-32.

Knapp scored 9 points including a 3-pointer and Brown also had a trey for Green in the quarter.

But Green outscored Eastern 11-8 in the fourth quarter as Knapp scored 6 points and Hayslip got 5 points including another 3-pointer.

Gullett knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 6 of Eastern’s 8 points in the quarter.

Gullett scored 15 and Weaver netted 10 points for Eastern.

Eastern 10 6 16 8 = 40

Green 11 16 14 11 = 52

BEAVER EASTERN (4-16): Kylie Weaver 1 1 5-10 10, Brynna Detty 2 0 1-2 5, Laken Gullett 5 1 2-3 15, Jaden Pope 0 0 0-0 0, Leah Reader 0 0 0-0 0, Medina Shuler 2 0 0-0 4, Liberty Ward 3 0 0-2 6. Totals: 13 2 8-17 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (13-8): Abbie Knapp 8 1 3-6 22, Maddie Hayslip 2 4 0-2 16, Myles Hunt 2 0 0-0 4, Mylee Brown 0 2 0-0 6, Ava Abrams 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7 3-8 52. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.