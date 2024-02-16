Lady Dragons rout Blue Angels 74-31 to win sectional

Published 1:48 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By Jim Walker


Fairland Lady Dragons Addison Godby (3) splits two Gallipolis defenders as she goes in for a score. The Lady Dragons beat the Blue Angels 74-31 to win the Division 2 sectional championship. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

 


Fairland Lady Dragons Kylee Bruce (44) scores inside against the Gallipolis Blue Angels. The Lady Dragons beat the Blue Angels 74-31 to win the Division 2 sectional championship. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

And so the journey begins.

The Fairland Lady Dragons began their tournament quest to return to the state Final Four with a 74-31 rout of the Gallipolis Blue Angels in the Division 2 sectional finals on Thursday at the Ironton Sports Center.


Fairland Lady Dragons Kamryn Barnitz (24) gets a finger roll layup for 2 points. The Lady Dragons beat the Blue Angels 74-31 to win the Division 2 sectional championship. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photos/For The Ironton Tribune)

Fairland will now play in the district semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s game between Vincent Warren and New Lexington. The semifinal game will be at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Southeastern High School.

The Lady Dragons had 3 players in double figures and 8 in the scoring column as they improved to 22-1 on the season.

Kylee Bruce led Fairland with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals. Bailey Russell had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Kamryn Barnitz had 14 points and 5 steals. Bree Allen pulled down 10 rebounds and had 3 steals.

Fairland jumped in front and never looked back by taking a 22-7 lead.

Bruce scored 8 points and Barnitz hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points to jump start the Lady Dragons.

Russell hit 3-pointer and scored 10 points while Bruce hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points as Fairland built a 44-18 halftime lead.

Mary Howell hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points for Gallia in the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 64-25 in the third quarter as Barnitz hit a trifecta and scored 5 points, Isa Taliaferro had 5 points and Bruce scored 4 more points as Fairland outscored Gallipolis 20-7.

Gallipolis    7 11 7 6 = 31

Fairland   22 22 20 10 = 74

GALLIPOLIS (7-14): Holli Angel 0 1 0-0 3, Lamiyah Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Shaffer 0 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Hout 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Howell 2 1 0-0 7, Ryen Nunn 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Hammons 2 0 0-0 4, Taylor Barnes 0 0 1-2 1, Mallory Petro 1 0 0-0 2, Loulea Walker 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 10 3 2-4 31. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (22-1): Teagan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 3 0 1-2 7, Addison Godby 2 0 0-0 4, Haleigh Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Siera Pemberton 2 0 0-0 4, Katie McIntyre 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 1 0 2-2 4, Kamryn Barnitz 4 2 14, Bailey Russell 4 2 5-5 19, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 7 2 0-0 20. Totals: 30-66 8-9 74. 3-pt goals: 6-21. Rebounds: 41 (Allen 10, Bruce 8, Godby 5, Russell 5). Assists: 16 (Godby 4, Bruce 4, Russell 3). Steals: 19 (Bruce 5, Barnitz 5, Allen 3, Godby 3). Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

