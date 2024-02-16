Lady Dragons rout Blue Angels 74-31 to win sectional Published 1:48 am Friday, February 16, 2024

By Jim Walker

And so the journey begins.

The Fairland Lady Dragons began their tournament quest to return to the state Final Four with a 74-31 rout of the Gallipolis Blue Angels in the Division 2 sectional finals on Thursday at the Ironton Sports Center.

Fairland will now play in the district semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s game between Vincent Warren and New Lexington. The semifinal game will be at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at Southeastern High School.

The Lady Dragons had 3 players in double figures and 8 in the scoring column as they improved to 22-1 on the season.

Kylee Bruce led Fairland with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals. Bailey Russell had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Kamryn Barnitz had 14 points and 5 steals. Bree Allen pulled down 10 rebounds and had 3 steals.

Fairland jumped in front and never looked back by taking a 22-7 lead.

Bruce scored 8 points and Barnitz hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points to jump start the Lady Dragons.

Russell hit 3-pointer and scored 10 points while Bruce hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points as Fairland built a 44-18 halftime lead.

Mary Howell hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points for Gallia in the quarter.

The lead ballooned to 64-25 in the third quarter as Barnitz hit a trifecta and scored 5 points, Isa Taliaferro had 5 points and Bruce scored 4 more points as Fairland outscored Gallipolis 20-7.

Gallipolis 7 11 7 6 = 31

Fairland 22 22 20 10 = 74

GALLIPOLIS (7-14): Holli Angel 0 1 0-0 3, Lamiyah Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Shaffer 0 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Hout 1 0 0-0 2, Mary Howell 2 1 0-0 7, Ryen Nunn 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Hammons 2 0 0-0 4, Taylor Barnes 0 0 1-2 1, Mallory Petro 1 0 0-0 2, Loulea Walker 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 10 3 2-4 31. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (22-1): Teagan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 3 0 1-2 7, Addison Godby 2 0 0-0 4, Haleigh Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Siera Pemberton 2 0 0-0 4, Katie McIntyre 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 1 0 2-2 4, Kamryn Barnitz 4 2 14, Bailey Russell 4 2 5-5 19, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Kylee Bruce 7 2 0-0 20. Totals: 30-66 8-9 74. 3-pt goals: 6-21. Rebounds: 41 (Allen 10, Bruce 8, Godby 5, Russell 5). Assists: 16 (Godby 4, Bruce 4, Russell 3). Steals: 19 (Bruce 5, Barnitz 5, Allen 3, Godby 3). Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.