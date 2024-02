Linda Nance Published 9:47 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Linda Frances Nance, 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 in St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are pending.

Visit www.ehallfuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave condolences.