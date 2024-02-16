Taylor is ideal choice for congressional seat Published 12:00 am Friday, February 16, 2024

David Taylor is the right man for Ohio’s Second District!

I have the privilege of serving the people of Clermont County as the elected prosecutor. Many years ago, while serving as an assistant prosecutor, I met a young law student named David Taylor.

Here’s what I learned about David early on and since then. He’s committed to his family and community, he’s a hard-worker, and his word is good as gold.

He joined the prosecutor’s office as an intern, working as a volunteer for two years. After graduation, he was hired on as a full-time assistant prosecutor. As an assistant prosecutor, David handled criminal matters from misdemeanors to felony violent crimes, including prosecuting gang members and drug dealers.

Later, David went to work with his father and eventually took over the family concrete business. Sardinia Ready-Mix in Brown County. As a business owner, David employs two dozen Ohioans and is a pillar of our community.

When I was elected prosecutor, David agreed to come back as a part-time special prosecutor. He’s helped mentor attorneys in my office and helped prosecute cases in Clermont County and neighboring counties.

In Congress, David is the ONLY candidate in this race I know we can trust to get tough on fentanyl crossing our border and toughen penalties on gangs at the federal level.

Since the first day I met David, he’s grown from a young law student to a successful businessman, and most importantly, a husband to Charity, and a father to three incredible daughters. I’m proud to call David a friend, and even prouder to give my full endorsement to David in his run for Congress.

I urge everyone who cares about law and order and securing the border to join me and vote for David Taylor for Congress in the March 19 primary.

Mark J. Tekulve

Clermont County prosecutor