Chesapeake sweeps top three spots in county science fair Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

First place winner had perfect score

Students from across the county took part in the Lawrence County Science Fair on Feb. 8 and, on Monday, a reception took place at Ohio University Southern, in which the winners were announced and awarded trophies.

Coming in first place for the event was Keegan Robinson, of Chesapeake Middle School, for his project, “Just Breathe — Is Vest Best?”

Email newsletter signup

In announcing the award, Gretta Taylor, students services supervisor for the Lawrence County ESC, which organizes the fair, said Robinson was the first in the history of the fair to attain a perfect score from the judges.

Robinson, a sixth grader, who said this was his first time competing in the fair, said he was “shocked” to find out he came out on top, but “happy.”

Robinson was part of a sweep for Chesapeake Middle School, who took the top four overall awards for the fair.

The students had support from the district’s school board of education, whose members attended the ceremony to help celebrate the win.

Coming in second place was Indi Hutchinson, for “The Big Bubble Experiment,” while third place went to Braedon Teague, for “Which Milk Spoils the Fastest?”

Teague explained his project, which followed the format, using the scientific method to conduct an experiment, which is the purpose of the competition.

“I took three different types of milk and left them out for one and a half weeks,” he said.

He then observed them for signs of spoilage.

“I smelled them and looked for differences in color and looks,” he said.

Teague said he hypothesized that whole milk would spoil first.

“Because it usually last 5-7 days,” he said, noting that the results of the experiment matched up to the hypothesis.

Like Robinson, he said he was new to the competition.

“This is my first and it feels good,” he said of winning one of the top trophies.

Awards by grade

Eighth grade

• Shay Hughes and Anthony Horon – Chesapeake Middle School

5th/6th grade

• Keegan Robinson – Chesapeake Middle School – first place

• Indi Hutchinson – Chesapeake Middle School – second place

• Braedon Teague – Chesapeake Middle School – third place

• Anna Silk – Chesapeake Middle School – fourth place

• Jaxson Prince – Burlington Elementary School, Leilani Harriott, Chesapeake Middle School, Caleb Prince – Chesapeake Middle School – fifth place (tie)

Awards by category

Animal Science – Haylee Moomaw – Chesapeake Middle School

Behavioral and Social Sciences – Sophie Hinson – Chesapeake Middle School

Biochemistry – Josie Craddock – Burlington Elementary School

Chemistry – Braydon Teague – Chesapeake Middle School

Engineering Mechanics – Timmy Arthur – Chesapeake Middle School

Microbiology – Leilani Harriott – Chesapeake Middle School

Biomedical and Health Science – Keegan Robinson – Chesapeake Middle School

Plant Sciences – Caleb Black – Chesapeake Middle School

Earth and Environmental Sciences – Addley Maynard – Chesapeake Middle School

Energy – Physical – Kerrigan Lovejoy – Chesapeake Middle School

Physics and Astronomy – Kaden Kincaid – South Point Elementary School

Materials Science – Indy Hutchinson – Chesapeake Middle School

Energy – Chemical – Richard Lundy – Chesapeake Middle School

Students who earned a rating of Excellent or higher can compete in the district science fair, which will take place on March 23 at Rio Grande University. Taylor said, this year, every participant in the county fair earned that distinction.