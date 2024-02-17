Pointers can’t finish in loss to Falcons Published 9:24 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers can write a good story, they just can’t write a happy ending.

Email newsletter signup

The Pointers built an early lead but faltered in the fourth quarter once again as they fell 47-43 to the Minford Falcons on Saturday.

“We can’t seem to be able to finish out a game. We have too many turnovers,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “But it was a good game against a good opponent that should get up ready for the tournament.”

Minford (17-4) got plenty of good writing from Myles Montgomery who scored 26 points. Bennett Kayser added 14 points.

The Pointers (12-9) couldn’t find their offensive rhythm as Caleb Lovely led the team with 11 points and Brayden Hanshaw added 10 points and 8 rebounds.

The Pointers opened the game well by taking a 15-4 lead as Carter Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Hanshaw added 4 points.

Montgomery and Kayser had baskets for the Falcons.

Montgomery hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Kayser getting 4 points as Minford cut the deficit to 24-16 in the second quarter.

Xathan Haney hit a 3-pointer as 4 different players scored a basket for South Point.

Montgomery knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Jackson Shoemaker had 5 points and Kayser was 4-of-4 at the foul line as Minford climbed to within 36-35 in the third quarter.

Lovely hit a 3-pointer and Haney scored 4 points for South Point.

The Falcons then rallied for the win in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Pointers 12-7. Montgomery went 7-of-8 from the foul line and Kayser had 4 points for the Falcons.

Lovely was 3-of-3 at the line while Smith and Hanshaw each had baskets for the Pointers.

South Point will host Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Monday in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Minford 4 12 19 12 = 47

South Point 15 9 12 7 = 43

MINFORD (17-4): Kade Glockner 0 0 0-0 0, Ashton Reeder 0 0 0-2 0, Myles Montgomery 3 3 11-12 26, Jeff Pica 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Downey 0 0 0-0 0, Jackson Shoemaker 2 0 3-5 7, Bennett Kayser 5 0 4-4 14. Totals: 10 3 18-23 47. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Pica.

SOUTH POINT (12-9): Caleb Lovely 2 1 4-6 11, Carter Smith 2 1 0-0 7, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 1-1 3, Xathan Haney 2 1 0-0 7, Josh Childers 2 0 1-2 5, Brayden Hanshaw 5 0 0-0 10, Jaylen Anderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-38 6-9 43. 3-pt goals: 3-12. Rebounds: 28 (Hanshaw 8, Childers 5). Assists; 12 (Wilburn 3, Lovely 2, Smith 2, Haney 2, Childers 2). Steals: 4 (Wilburn 2, Childers 2). Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.